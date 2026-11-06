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A New Jersey Robotaxi Bill (S1677) Demands 3 Sensor Types, and Camera-Only Teslas Don’t Qualify
By Eve Nowell,8 days ago
New Jersey hasn't banned Tesla's robotaxis. It has written a hardware requirement that Tesla's current cars don't meet, which may have the same effect. The bill is S1677, sponsored by Senators Andrew Zwicker and Gordon Johnson. The Senate Transportation Committee adopted a committee substitute on May 11 and sent it to Senate Budget and Appropriations, where it still sits. It would set up a three-year pilot for fully driverless vehicles, run by the state Department of Transportation together with the Motor Vehicle Commission. The section that matters for Tesla is 4(e). It requires every pilot vehicle to have crash-avoidance systems that include "a camera system and two distinct sensing modalities" capable of detecting and tracking obstacles if the cameras fail.