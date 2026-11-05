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Josephine Waldner
2 days ago
Josephine (Jo) I. Waldner, 89, of Brookings, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Brookings, South Dakota. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at First Lutheran Church in Brookings at 10:30 a.m. A time of fellowship and a meal will immediately follow the service at the church. Interment will follow the meal, and take place at First Lutheran Cemetery in Brookings. Visitation will be held the evening prior, Friday, November 6, 2026, at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings from 5 to 7 p.m.