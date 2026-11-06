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Update on Measures
By Carroll Buckley,8 days ago
There were seven local measures on Tuesdays ballots and the Imperial County Elections Department has updated the vote count. Measure N was on the ballot countywide and would be, if passed, a property tax assessment for Maintaining Local Hospitals and Emergency Services through the Imperial Valley Healthcare District. It needs a two-thirds majority to pass. So far 55% of voters said yes to the measure.