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Andrew Lloyd Webber’s PHANTOM OF THE OPERA extends in the West End through to October 2027 with new cast members announced
By FairyPoweredProductions,2 days ago
Cameron Mackintosh announces today that Andrew Lloyd Webber’s phenomenally successful PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will welcome three new principal cast members. From Monday 23 November 2026, Kimberly Blake will join the production as Carlotta, Kate Graham as Madame Giry and Luke Kempner as Monsieur André. Ashley Gilmour returns as Raoul alongside the current company who have recently celebrated the legendary show’s landmark 40th Anniversary.