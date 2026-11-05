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Speculations Review
By FairyPoweredProductions,4 days ago
Another day, another Torben Betts play to review. And quite a contrast to The Other Side of Murder although untimely death is at the heart of both…. Here we are, over 50 years since the 1960s but the events of that transformative decade still seem to linger large in our collective consciousness. Possibly because a world experienced in black and white suddenly discovered colour – a mass coming of age of post war youth unleashed a surge of radical change at the same time as the rapid expansion of the media industry. I grew up in the sixties and remember the events covered in this play well. They seemed absolutely earth shaking. Torben Betts is two decades younger but still feels compelled to write about them to produce a thoroughly engrossing slice of historical fiction.