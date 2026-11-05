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Missouri AG reveals investigation into other downtown businesses after Reign Bar probe
By Zaire Breedlove, Columbia Missourian,7 days ago
After a University of Missouri School of Law event Thursday, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway revealed that her office is also investigating other businesses contributing to what she described as “the criminal element in downtown Columbia.”. “We are very concerned about anything that’s a public nuisance and certainly want to...