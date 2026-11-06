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What's behind youth homelessness in Butte County?
8 days ago
Action News Now reporter Joshua Escandon reports from Chico. What's driving youth homelessness in Butte County? A new book is helping young people share their experiences. Nearly 300,000 California public school students were homeless in the 2024-25 school year, and a new Butte County project led by Josh Indar has produced a book, “Write to Survive: Stories of Hope and Resilience,” to help explain the causes and impacts of youth homelessness and elevate students’ voices.