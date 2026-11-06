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Shasta County women face gun violence amid DV crisis
8 days ago
In less than 2 weeks, 2 women in Shasta County have been victims of gun violence in cases tied to domestic violence — and local advocates say restraining orders, while a valuable tool, are not always enough to keep victims safe. One Safe Place, a local resource organization, offers confidential advocacy, emergency shelter, and a 24/7 crisis line for those who need support beyond a restraining order.
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