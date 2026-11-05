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Matthew Bourne’s double Olivier Award-winning PLAY WITHOUT WORDS to return for its 25th anniversary
By FairyPoweredProductions,2 days ago
New Adventures, in association with the National Theatre, is delighted to announce that Matthew Bourne’s PLAY WITHOUT WORDS will return for its 25th anniversary with a limited 4-week season at Sadler’s Wells from 27 July until 21 August 2027. It will also play two exclusive performances at Curve, Leicester on 23 and 24 July 2027. Casting is to be announced.