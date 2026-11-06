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The 49ers have Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner back. Now they need their next Dee Ford
By David Lombardi,8 days ago
SANTA CLARA — A clip from the 49ers’ famous 2019 season played Thursday in the team’s defensive-line meeting room. Kris Kocurek, the fiery defensive-line coach who’s been around since that overpowering march to a Super Bowl appearance, snapped his head toward rookie edge rusher Romello Height as the front four — Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, and Dee Ford — engulfed another hapless quarterback.