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San Antonio Regional Hospital Reunites NICU Families and Caregivers as Medi-Cal Cuts Loom
By Christopher Salazar,8 days ago
Families dressed as their favorite halloween frights and filmic characters returned to Upland’s San Antonio Regional Hospital Friday, Oct. 30 for the medical center’s annual NICU reunion. The homecoming brings former neonatal intensive care unit patients back together with the nurses and doctors who cared for them. The event marks a return to a decades-long tradition celebrating life, with a lush array of candy, games and costumed cheerfulness.
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