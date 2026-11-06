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Through the Looking Glass: Marcella Raneri and the Daniel and Marcella Nutkis Charitable Foundation Award $55,000 to Emerging Artists at Dallas Halloween Party
By Cliche,8 days ago
The evening, titled Through the Looking Glass, was the latest edition of the invitation-only D&M; Halloween. Guests from fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy arrived in elaborate costumes as Atelier L Events Production transformed FIG into a theatrical Wonderland of scenic design, installation, and immersive production. At the center of it all were four emerging choreographers and dancers chosen from more than 800 applicants nationwide: Audrey Skodis of New York, Kylah Kuura of Dallas, Riley Roberts of Los Angeles, and Tsai Hsi Hung of New York. Under Marcella Raneri’s direct guidance, they had spent an intensive week in Dallas developing original work before premiering it for the gathered audience.
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