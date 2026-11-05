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Fayetteville Tech Professor Pleads Guilty in $150,000 Pandemic Loan Fraud Case
5 days ago
Pamela Humphrey, 44, taught at Fayetteville Technical Community College and lives in Robeson County. On Monday, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The charge stems from a fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan application through which she obtained $150,000 in federal funds. U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle of the Eastern District of North Carolina announced the plea, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.