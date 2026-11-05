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The workplace has a maybe problem
By Kelly Gust,6 days ago
I recently had the opportunity to learn about the Entrepreneurial Operating System and incorporate several EOS concepts into a leadership development program. If you’re unfamiliar, EOS is a business operating framework designed to help organizations gain clarity, accountability and traction by identifying issues, making decisions and focusing on what matters most. One EOS concept immediately resonated: IDS, which stands for identify, discuss and solve.