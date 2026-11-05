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New center brings together three leading universities, industry partners to drive powertrain innovation, develop next-generation engineers
5 days ago
The University of Minnesota is driving off-highway vehicle powertrain innovation into the future with the launch of the Powertrain Research for Off-highway VEhicles Center (PROVE) in January 2027. Developed in consortium with Iowa State University and Carnegie Mellon University, PROVE will be a world leader in collaborative, precompetitive research that produces transformational change in off-highway vehicle powertrain technology and the sector’s workforce.