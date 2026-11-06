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Cincinnati pulls away from pesky Green Bay in second half
8 days ago
Myles Colvin scored 31 points and Amani Lyles added 14 as host Cincinnati defeated Green Bay 81-64 Thursday. The Bearcats (2-0) went on a 12-0 run midway through the second half to put the game away. MJ Collins Jr. nailed a 3-pointer with 8:11 left to end the run give the Bearcats a 67-46 lead. Cincinnati hit 5 of 6 shots on the run and forced five turnovers in a span of 2:30.