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USDA Invests $3.3 Million to Expand Meat Processing Capacity in Montana and Wyoming
4 days ago
Recently, Vice President J.D. Vance and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins announced that processors in 40 states would receive $57 million through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP), this includes $3.3 million for processors in Montana and Wyoming to expand their capacity and create new and better markets.
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