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Old Town Smoke Shop Plan Draws 99% Opposition, Alderman Seeks Denial
By Richard M. Sullivan,8 days ago
A proposed smoke shop at 1201 N. Wells St. in Old Town has run into a wall of neighborhood opposition, with nearly 600 community survey responses landing almost unanimously against it and the local alderman now asking the city to deny the business its licenses. Exotic Corner is seeking tobacco and retail food licenses to open in the space, but residents say the project has broken basic rules of how things get done on Wells Street.
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