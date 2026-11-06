undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carrier's goal snaps 3rd-period tie as Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-3
By SCOTT CHARLES — Associated Press,8 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — William Carrier scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Thursday night. Logan Stankoven, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for Carolina, which won for the fourth time in five games. Sebastian Aho had two assists, and Brandon Bussi finished with 24 saves. Jalen Chatfield added an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third.