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Michigan's Struggling '80s Island Park Has Changed — Now It's Stronger Than Ever
By Mitti Hicks,8 days ago
First opened in 1880, by the 1980s, people were staying away from Detroit's Belle Isle Park. The island, once called the "Jewel of Detroit," had fallen into disrepair. Some buildings didn't have running water or showed clear signs of neglect — it was far from its heyday when families flocked here to spend their afternoons enjoying all the park had to offer. But Belle Isle is entering a new era after the State of Michigan took it over from the city of Detroit in 2014. Since becoming a state park, Belle Isle has seen more than $144 million in investments.