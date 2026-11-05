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Fajador Media: The Bilingual Hub Disrupting Combat Sports News
5 days ago
Los Angeles, California - November 5, 2026 - When Fajador.com launched in 2023, it tapped into a massive, underserved audience in combat sports. The platform now pulls in more than three million views a month, drawing regular readers from the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Ecuador. At the center of that rapid rise is Fajador Media CEO Mike Afromowitz.