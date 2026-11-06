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Signature Theatre’s All the World’s a Stage is a Quirky, Sympathetic, Hilarious and Genuine Musical
By Jordan Wright,8 days ago
All the World’s a Stage showcases themes we unfortunately have become all too familiar with. Around the country extremist Christian dogma has threatened neighbors, communities, city councils and educators with gender ideology, book banning, shaming of LGBTQ+ students and teachers and targeting open-minded parents while politicizing school boards and communities, all based on personal and political opinions (n.b. Moms for Liberty). Who suffers from these polarizing, single issue-driven bullies? The kids.