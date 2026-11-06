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California Governor Newsom Commutes All Death Sentences Impacting Modoc County Murder Case
8 days ago
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a sweeping statewide plan to use his constitutional clemency authority to commute all 548 death sentences currently imposed in the state to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The announcement has drawn immediate attention across the state and directly impacts a major Modoc County criminal case.