undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MojiWeather completes adaptation for the foldable iPhone Duo: one screen, two form factors, full weather overview when unfolded
5 days ago
Beijing, China - November 5, 2026 - MojiWeather recently released the completion of its adaptation and optimization for the iPhone Duo. Centering on the foldable’s “one screen, two form factors” concept, MojiWeather has redesigned its UI layout, information architecture, and interaction model to deliver a more efficient and effortless weather service on the large screen, leading the way in upgrading the weather app experience on foldables.