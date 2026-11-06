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PHRC says group planned boycott of Jewish-owned businesses 88 years after Kristallnacht
By Sarah Burns,8 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) announced Thursday that they're condemning the efforts of a group that is allegedly targeting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia. The PHRC said organizers reportedly planned a "Boycott Ride" for November 8, which is the eve of what would be 88 years...
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