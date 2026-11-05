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Incumbent Matt Hanson Tops Jesse Rodriguez in IL House District 83 Vote Count
By Jo Marquez,4 days ago
Incumbent Matt Hanson pulled in 26,938 votes to Republican challenger Jesse Rodriguez's 13,680 as all precincts across Kane and Kendall counties reported results in the race for Illinois House District 83. The district covers parts of St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, North Aurora, Aurora and Oswego, along with all of Montgomery, spanning portions of both counties.