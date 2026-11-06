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Evanston's Café Au Lake Nearly Doubles Profit, City Eyes More Lagoon-Style Cafes
By Jo Marquez,8 days ago
A cafe that almost never opened is now one of Evanston's better municipal bets. Café au Lake, the city-run coffee and wine spot tucked into the Arrington Lagoon picnic shelter, saw its profit nearly double in its second year, and city officials say that success is fueling plans to bring food service to more public spaces, including a new cafe set to soft-open on Nov. 16 at the Prieto Community Center.
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