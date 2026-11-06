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North Center's 4309 N. Lincoln Gets Brick, Glass and Balconies, Still a Mystery Inside
By Damon R. Sheffield,8 days ago
4309 N. Lincoln Ave. — Approximate Site of 12-Unit Residential Project. A four-story, 12-unit residential building rising at 4309 North Lincoln Avenue in North Center has reached a visible milestone: brickwork, glass installation and balconies are now complete on its residential floors. The ground-floor commercial space, however, remains an unfinished shell, with plenty of work still ahead before the project is ready for tenants.
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