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Ex-Wife's Testimony Rattles Calumet City Cold Case Trial 60 Years After Stabbing
By Richard M. Sullivan,8 days ago
Nearly 60 years after 18-year-old Karen Snider was found stabbed to death in her Calumet City home, the ex-wife of the man now charged with her murder took the stand this week and testified that she heard him come home around dusk on the night Snider died. Paula Turley's account, delivered in the ongoing trial of James Barbier, quickly became a flashpoint as defense attorneys pushed back on how reliable her decades-old memory really is.
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