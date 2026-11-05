undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kwame Raoul Fends Off Robert Fioretti, Holds Illinois Attorney General Seat
By Richard M. Sullivan,5 days ago
Illinois voters have handed Attorney General Kwame Raoul another term in office, with the Democratic incumbent fending off Republican challenger Robert W. Fioretti in Tuesday's election. The Associated Press called the race for Raoul on Tuesday, capping a contest that pitted the two-term attorney general against a Chicago political veteran seeking to unseat him.