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Arizona voters reject voter ID measure, approve grocery tax limits and cartel designation
By Veronica StracqualursiAZFamily Digital News Staff,3 days ago
PHOENIX (AZFamily) — Arizona voters decided on eight statewide ballot measures Tuesday, on issues from vehicle and grocery taxes to voter ID, DEI and more. As of Thursday morning, this proposition remains too close to call, but the “yes” vote holds a narrow lead of nearly 33,000 votes.