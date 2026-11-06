undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DePaul Hosts Purdue Fort Wayne for 2026 Field Trip Day
By Via DePaul University Athletics,,8 days ago
CHICAGO – DePaul women’s basketball hosts Purdue Fort Wayne for its first of two Field Trip Day games this season Friday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons (1-0) are coming off a 90-65 win over Evansville in Tuesday’s opener, and Friday’s game is the second of three games in six days to start the season. Alex Cohen (play-by-play) and Kenny McReynolds (analyst) will call the game on ESPN+. Friday is the first of two Field Trip Day games on the 2026-27 schedule, with DePaul hosting students from Chicago Public Schools and around the Chicagoland area.…