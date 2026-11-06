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Sticker price increases 2.4% for two-year colleges
8 days ago
The average tuition-and-fees published price for public two-year colleges increased $100 to $4,210 for the 2026-27 academic year, representing a 2.4% bump, which is below the general inflation rate of 3.3%, according to an annual report on college pricing and student aid trends from the College Board. The sector’s sticker price is roughly one-third that of public four-year colleges and 11 times less than at private nonprofit institutions.