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UC San Diego Women to Face USD at Bill Walton Classic
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
UC San Diego women’s basketball will meet crosstown opponent San Diego for the first time as Division I programs Saturday at the inaugural Bill Walton Classic. The neutral-site game at Pechanga Arena is expected to start around 3 p.m., after San Diego State’s men face Colorado. The matchup also previews a future West Coast Conference rivalry: UC San Diego is set to join the WCC in 2027-28.