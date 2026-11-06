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UNC Asheville, Western Carolina Renew 40-Year Basketball Rivalry
By Via UNC Asheville Athletics,,8 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Forty years of competition, unforgettable finishes and a rivalry rooted in the mountains of Western North Carolina. As UNC Asheville Athletics celebrates 40 years of NCAA Division I competition during the 2026-27 academic year, one of the Bulldogs’ most storied regional basketball rivalries takes center stage when Western Carolina visits Kimmel Arena on Saturday, Nov. 7. The matchup represents more than another non-conference contest. It is a continuation of a series that has featured dramatic finishes, overtime battles and memorable performances across generations of Bulldog basketball. The 1986-87 season marked the beginning of UNC Asheville’s NCAA Division…