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White County 4-H Honors KWCK’s Greg Geary at 80th Annual Banquet
By News Staff,8 days ago
Outstanding young people, scholarship recipients, volunteers and community supporters were recognized during the 80th Annual White County 4-H Achievement and Recognition Banquet on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The annual celebration highlighted achievements by White County 4-H members in leadership, agriculture, education, community service and competitions at the county, district and...
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