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Michigan snaps UConn’s 39-game win streak in regular season
By Associated Press via Sportsnet.ca,,8 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Te’Yala Delfosse scored a career-high 22 points and Olivia Olson had 19 points, lifting No. 5 Michigan to a 77-66 win over No. 2 Connecticut on Thursday night in the first-ever matchup of top-five women’s basketball teams in the AP Top 25 at Crisler Center. The Huskies had won 39 regular-season games in a row since their last loss on Feb. 6, 2025. The Wolverines went on a 13-2 run early in the fourth quarter, compelling Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma to call two timeouts in failed attempts to stunt their momentum, and they made...