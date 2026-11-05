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Kraft recovering from back surgery, to miss Gronk induction
5 days ago
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is recovering from back surgery, which he said will keep him “on injured reserve” and force him to miss former NFLer Rob Gronkowski’s Patriots HOF induction on Saturday afternoon. Kraft said, “As much pain as I was in before having surgery, it pains me even more to miss the ceremony.” Kraft added that doctors have “instructed him to stay off his feet,” which means he will also miss Sunday’s home game against the Packers, as well as the Patriots’ trip to Munich to face the Lions the following week (ESPN.com, 11/5).