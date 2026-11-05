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Why Returnable Packaging Is a Smart Choice for Sustainable Supply Chain Management
By Marc Berman,6 days ago
Businesses today are looking for better ways to reduce waste, control costs, and protect the environment. Packaging plays an important role in achieving these goals. Many companies still use single-use boxes, plastic wraps, and other materials that are thrown away after one delivery. This creates more waste and increases packaging costs over time.