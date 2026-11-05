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Sweetgreen moves same-store sales and traffic into positive territory
By Lisa Jennings,8 days ago
Sweetgreen’s same-store sales and traffic turned positive in October, marking a turning point that indicates turnaround efforts are taking hold. Same-store sales in the September 27-ended third quarter were down 6.4%, including a 4.9% decline in traffic and a 2.1% decrease in product mix that was partially offset by a 0.6% benefit from menu price increases.