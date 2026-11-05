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Why Random Chat Apps Are Quietly Exploding in Popularity
By Marc Berman,5 days ago
The way people meet and communicate online has changed dramatically over the past decade. What once required exchanging messages, building profiles, and waiting for replies can now happen in seconds. Instant video matching on OmeTV has made it possible to connect face-to-face with someone new almost immediately, creating a different kind of online social experience.