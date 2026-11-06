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Santa Monica Conservancy Honors Architect Fred Fisher, Bay Foundation for Dune Restoration Work
By Sarah Kim,8 days ago
Santa Monica is set to honor the architect behind Bergamot Station, The Bay Foundation for its coastal dune restoration work, and a volunteer at the Santa Monica Conservancy's 2026 Preservation Awards this Sunday. The ceremony runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Santa Monica Bay Women's Club, located at 1210 Fourth St., with the formal awards program beginning at 3 p.m.