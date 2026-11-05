undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Newmark named official real estate partner for Knicks, Rangers
5 days ago
MSG Rangers, MSG Knicks and MSG Entertainment announced a new partnership with Newmark, naming the global commercial real estate advisory and services firm the official commercial real estate partner of the Knicks and Rangers and an official partner of the arena at Madison Square Garden. Newmark will be showcased at Knicks and Rangers home games through in-arena dasherboards and in-arena LED ribbon signage, as well as through digitally enhanced dasherboard placements during regular season home and away games televised on MSG Networks. Newmark will also be the presenting partner of content on a Rangers social media platform prior to each regular season game. Newmark has been named the official commercial real estate partner of the Westchester Knicks as well and will be showcased through courtside LED signage during home games at the Westchester County Center (MSG Knicks).