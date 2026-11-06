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Cutbill, Lawrence Keep Seats as Edwardsen Wins Las Virgenes School Board
By Ben Levine,8 days ago
The Las Virgenes Unified School District board will have one new member after Coral Edwardsen won one of three open seats, while incumbents Angela Cutbill and Dallas Lawrence retained theirs. Edwardsen, a former LVUSD teacher who lives in Westlake Village, placed third with 8,497 votes, or 22.25 percent. She finished ahead of fellow former educator Sandra Pope, who received 7,925 votes, or 20.76 percent.