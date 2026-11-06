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West Hollywood Weighs How to Preserve Studio Businesses After Quixote Closure
By Jake Rodriguez,8 days ago
West Hollywood city officials are weighing ways to keep film and television studios from leaving town, after Quixote Studios told clients it was winding down its soundstage on Fuller Avenue. City staff are expected to recommend ways to preserve The Lot and similar businesses as the city considers the future of local production spaces.