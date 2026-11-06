Flyers Collapse Late in Thursday Loss vs. Rangers

NEW YORK – The Philadelphia Flyers (4-10-4) collapsed late vs. the New York Rangers (9-7-1) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, giving the Rangers their first comeback win of the season and a devastating loss for the Flyers.

Gabe Perrault, Pavel Dorofeyev, and Tye Kartye scored for the Rangers. Simon Benoit and Noel Acciari scored for the Flyers.

It was all Rangers at the start of the game. Their forecheck was smothering the Flyers. They were maintaining possession of the puck and really putting the pressure on the Flyers. Philly was having a hard time breaking out of the defensive zone, and eventually, it would come back to haunt them.

A blast from the blue line found J.T. Miller‘s stick in the slot, redirecting the puck to Gabe Perrault and past Joseph Woll and in for the early score, putting the Rangers up 1-0 over the Flyers in the first period.

The Rangers kept the good chances coming. With less than 5 minutes to play in the period, New York nearly tacked on another, but Woll made a great pad save on Tye Kartye to keep it a 1-0 game. Philly put forward a better effort in the second half of the first period, but were still not creating enough, if any, high-danger chances.

Despite going into the first intermission leading the shot battle 9-8, it was a very underwhelming first period for the Flyers. It felt like Rangers domination after the first 20 minutes, but it was only a 1-0 game.

Early in the 2nd period, the Rangers nearly took the 2-0 lead, but Simon Benoit made an incredible stop with his stick to stop the puck from crossing the goal line, keeping the Flyers within one. Benoit then kept his best period as a Flyer going, scoring his first goal as a Flyer right around the halfway mark of the game, tying it up at 1.

Noel Acciari then gave the Flyers the lead in the second period following a great pass from Denver Barkey, setting Acciari up for the easy score. Just as everyone thought, Benoit and Acciari gave the Flyers their first lead of the game. Each team had a power-play opportunity before the period came to an end, but neither was able to cash in. That brought the game to the second intermission with the Flyers up 2-1, but the Rangers leading in shots 18-17.

The third period was very slow-moving, especially compared to the first two. There was not much going on in the first 10 minutes, other than a few decent chances for each team. That was playing in the Flyers’ favor, as they just needed to bleed the clock down against the Rangers, who had yet to have a comeback win this season.

It was the Rangers who got what they needed. On the power play following a soft call on Denver Barkey, Pavel Dorofeyev tied the game at 2 with just over 6 minutes to play. Moments later, they took the lead, courtesy of Kartye.

Philly pulled Woll late, giving the Flyers the extra attacker with 1:17 remaining. However, they were unable to score. That brought the game to its 3-2 final.

Read More: Flyers Game 18: Lines, Notes, & How to Watch @ Rangers

Goals

P1 4:39/15:21: Marcus Pettersson (3) fired a shot from the blueline, which was redirected by J.T. Miller (9) with Gabe Perrault (5) screening Joseph Woll in front. Miller’s redirection hit Perrault in the leg before it beat Woll, giving Perrault the goal. 1-0 Rangers

P2 10:10/9:50: Assisted by Tyson Foerster (2), Simon Benoit (1) ripped a fluttering shot from the point, sneaking it past Dylan Garand and tying the game for the Flyers. 1-1 Tie.

P2 12:09/7:51: An incredible pass from Denver Barkey (6) set up Noel Acciari (2) on the other side of the crease for the tap-in score, giving the Flyers the lead. Jamie Drysdale (7) picked up the secondary assist on the score. 2-1 Flyers.

P3 13:52/6:08: Pavel Dorofeyev (5) beats Joseph Woll clean from the right-side dot, tying the game for the Rangers late on the power play. Mika Zibanejad (10) and Adam Fox (18) had the assists on the goal. 2-2 tie.

P3 15:21/4:39: The Flyers got caught in the midst of a bad change. Adam Fox (19) sent a perfect stretch pass to Tye Kartye (5), who gave the Rangers the lead back. 3-2 Rangers

Penalties

P2 15:36/4:24: The first penalty of the game took over 30 minutes to be called. Eventually, it was. Nick Seeler was called for a slash on Noah Laba, giving the Rangers the first power play of the game. Philly’s penalty killers were swarming the puck, making it an easy kill for the Flyers.

P2 18:02/1:58: Braden Schneider got called for tripping Noah Cates, giving the Flyers their first power play of the game moments after they killed off the Seeler penalty. The power play had some good puck movement, but could not cash in for the score.

P3 13:13/6:47: Denver Barkey gets the gate for a soft slashing call on Tye Kartye, giving the Rangers a big power play late in the game, trailing by a score. The Rangers got exactly what they needed, tying the game up at 2.

Flyers & Rangers Lines & Pairs

Flyers

Trevor Zegras – Christian Dvorak – Travis Konecny

Porter Martone – Cole Knuble – Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster – Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey – Sean Couturier – Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim – Jamie Drysdale

Cam York – Oliver Bonk

Nick Seeler – Simon Benoit

Joseph Woll

Dan Vladar

Rangers

Pavel Dorofeyev – Mika Zibanejad – Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye – J.T. Miller – Gabe Perrault

Eeli Tolvanen – Will Cuylle – Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaroslav Chmelar – Noah Laba – Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov – Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson – Braden Schneider

Alberts Smits – Scott Morrow

Dylan Garand

James Reimer

What’s Next for the Flyers

The Flyers will have some time in between games as they head out for their Western Canada trip, starting with the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET at the Saddledome.

Read More: Flyers Can Learn from the Jets’ Handling of Brad Lambert In a Similar Situation