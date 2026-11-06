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Brock Purdy, 49ers excited for Demarcus Robinson's return from ankle injury
By Jennifer Lee Chan,8 days ago
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers look to be getting one of their Week 1 starters back on the field on Sunday as the team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Demarcus Robinson practiced for the second consecutive session on Thursday, and both Brock Purdy and offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak are looking forward to getting the wideout back in the mix.