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Ruffolo scores 31 as Charleston Southern downs Columbia International
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Anthony Ruffolo scored 31 points as Charleston Southern beat Columbia International 86-49 on Thursday. Ruffolo also contributed 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Buccaneers (1-1). DJ Hubbard scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Lase Olalere had 14 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line.