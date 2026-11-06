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Less than two weeks ago, the Kansas volleyball team was on the ropes at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, after dropping the first two sets to No. 24 Baylor.

By Grady Johnson, Special to the Journal-World,

8 days ago
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