undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Less than two weeks ago, the Kansas volleyball team was on the ropes at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, after dropping the first two sets to No. 24 Baylor.
By Grady Johnson, Special to the Journal-World,8 days ago
The Jayhawks turned the tide in their favor on that day with a five-set win, and on Thursday night inside Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, history didn’t repeat itself as KU swept the Bears (25-20, 25-21, 29-27) on Ray Bechard Court. “It felt like a very similar match, this time...