undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Superior YMCA to give away 150 bags of food to community members
By Lauren Martinson, Fox 21 News,8 days ago
SUPERIOR, Wis. (KQDS-TV) -- On Friday, Nov. 6, the Superior Douglas County Family YMCA is giving out free bags of food to anyone in the community. It's part of the YMCA's ongoing food access initiatives throughout the Twin Ports. They have partnered with Ecolibrium3's grocery store in Lincoln Park, "LNPK Grocery," to give away 150 bags of non-perishable food. People do not have to be a YMCA member to receive one.